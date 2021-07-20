Hyderabad-based businessman donates golden sword worth Rs 1.5 crores at Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A Hyderabad-based businessman MS Prasad donated a Suryakathari (sword) to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Tirumala on Monday, July 19, 2021. The devotee, along with family, donated the golden sword worth Rs 1.5 crore to Lord Venkateshwara.

MS Prasad is an ardent devotee of Lord

Venkateswara. (Photo | Express)

It was handed over to the Temple Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and Deputy EO Ramesh Babu at Ranaganayakula mandapam.

The donor is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, said temple authorities. The gold sword weighs 2 kg and they also offered silver accessories weighing around 3 kg.