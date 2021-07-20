Man arrested for molesting daughter in Andhra's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested a person, who allegedly sexually assaulted his own minor daughter and impregnated her, and sent him to judicial remand on Monday. Markapur DSP Dr Kishore Kumar said, the accused is a farmer of Yanadi Colony in Baaleswarapuram village. Both he and his wife are liquor addicts. The couple have three daughters, two of them got married and the youngest one (14) is residing with her parents.

In January this year, when his wife went out to bring groceries from a shop, the accused, in an inebriated state, allegedly raped his own daughter by threatening her with dire consequences. The girl told her mother about her father’s misdemeanour. When his wife questioned him about it, the accused threatened her to keep silent.

Taking advantage of his wife’s silence, he allegedly raped the girl several times. When the girl went to her maternal grandparents' house, she told them about her father’s sexual assault on her. Meanwhile, the girl fell ill with a stomach ache and her grandparents took her to the nearby hospital where doctors told them that the victim was five-month pregnant.

Based on a complaint filed by her grandparents on Thursday, the police sent the girl for medical examination to Markapur government hospital and booked a case under POCSO Act, 2012 and started investigation. On knowing that complaint has been filed against him, the accused escaped into the nearby forest. The police, however, nabbed him near the Cumbham Bus stand on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh State Women Commission member T Ramadevi inquired about the incident. She met with the police and sought stringent action against the culprit. She said the commission will take responsibility for the girl and provide shelter to her in the ICDS Girl Protection Home.