Privileges Committee of Andhra legislative assembly summons TDP MLA Atchannaidu

Committee chairperson Govardhan Reddy said as Atchannaidu failed to give a proper explanation on the remarks made by him against the Speaker, the Committee directed for his appearance in person.

Published: 20th July 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly met under the chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the AP Legislature at Velagapudi on Monday, July 19, 2021, and discussed the privilege motion against TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and N Ramanaidu. The committee decided to summon Atchannaidu to appear in person before the committee as it is dissatisfied with his reply with regard to allegations levelled against the Assembly Speaker.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Govardhan Reddy said that as Atchannaidu failed to give a proper explanation on the remarks made by him against the Speaker, the Committee directed for his appearance in person.

It is unfortunate to make allegations against the Speaker, who is the custodian of 174 MLAs. Despite sending the CDs related to the allegations, it is objectionable on part of the MLAs concerned to try to escape, citing technical issues, he said. Stating that former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has informed that he could not appear before the Committee because of Covid, he said a decision on the issue will be taken in the next meeting. On the occasion, he maintained that the committee is transparent in safeguarding the rights of all the MLAs.

