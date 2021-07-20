TDP questions Jagan’s stand on farmers, expresses concern over Central Gazette

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leaders met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, July 19, 2021, and expressed concern over the Central Gazette, according to which the Union government will monitor the common irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The leaders observed that serious injustice was being done to the Andhra Pradesh farmers due to the “anti-farmer policies” of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



“The YSRC is boasting about the CM’s efforts for the Gazette while the fact is that it will cause permanent harm to the irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts,” they alleged.