15 sports centres to come up across Andhra Pradesh soon: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said sports centres will be developed in fifteen locations across the state under Public and Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

In the first phase, three sports centres will be developed after approval from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a review meeting at his chambers at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Tuesday, Srinivasa Rao sports centres were proposed in Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and East Godavari under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme.

“To promote sports in the rural areas, Rs 4.50 crore worth ‘YSR sports awards’ were presented last year. This year, too, proposals have been sent to the government to award sportspersons and implement two per cent reservation in jobs for the athletes.”

He also said plans are afoot to improve amenities at four tourism circuits proposed in the state.