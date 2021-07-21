STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Infant missing from cradle found injured in bushes

On Tuesday around 2 am, the mother woke up and found that the girl was missing from her cradle. Both the parents immediately started looking for the baby.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A seven-month-old girl was reportedly abducted by unknown persons and was found by the villagers on the roadside in Bodanampadu village in Macherla on Tuesday. 

The infant is the daughter of one Anjaiah of ST Colony in Bodanampadu village under Nagarjuna Sagar limits in Macherla.

After a few hours, the villagers found the baby injured and in an unconscious state by the bushes only 100 metre away from Anjaiah’s residence, and immediately informed the parents.

The parents rushed to the local hospital and informed the police.

Macherla Rural CI Bhaktavatchala Reddy said that the doctors noticed injuries on her face and private parts. The CI said they have sent samples to verify if the infant was sexually assaulted. “Only after receiving the reports, we can conclude anything.” 

“In the complaint, Anajaiah mentioned four persons visited their residence on Monday evening. We are investigating all the possible suspects,” the CI added.  The infant was taken to Guntur Government General Hospital for treatment.

