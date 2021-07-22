STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AYUSH nod to 115 products of SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy

The Ministry of AYUSH has given its nod to 115 products of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Pharmacy of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). 

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The Ministry of AYUSH has given its nod to 115 products of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Pharmacy of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Speaking at a review meet on SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy Wednesday, TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said AYUSH is in the process of giving its approval to 70 more products. He instructed the Engineering Department to complete the tender process by the end of this month to procure new equipment for modernisation of the pharmacy. 

Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm was directed to take up manufacture of 15 varieties of products from Panchagavya, which includes cow ghee, urine, milk and dung. The TTD runs Sri Venkateswara Goshala from where it gets the required ingredients. The products are meant for medicinal and agricultural purposes.  

In another major initiative, the TTD has decided to make incense sticks with flowers and garlands used in temples run by it. “The TTD has come up with the initiative of making incense sticks to spread divine fragrance in the houses of devotees of Lord Venkateswara,” the EO said.

Darshan International Limited, a leading incense sticks manufacturer from Karnataka, has come forward to make incense sticks on a cost to cost basis using flowers and garlands from the TTD temples. The sale of incense sticks will  commence from the Independence Day. Initially, the incense sticks will be sold at laddu counters in Tirumala, he said. A proper system will be put in place to collect and transport all the used flowers, garlands and other material from the TTD temples to the manufacturing unit. Panchagavya products will also be sold at laddu counters, the EO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Pharmacy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams AYUSH
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp