AYUSH nod to 115 products of SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy

TIRUPATI: The Ministry of AYUSH has given its nod to 115 products of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Pharmacy of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Speaking at a review meet on SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy Wednesday, TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said AYUSH is in the process of giving its approval to 70 more products. He instructed the Engineering Department to complete the tender process by the end of this month to procure new equipment for modernisation of the pharmacy.

Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm was directed to take up manufacture of 15 varieties of products from Panchagavya, which includes cow ghee, urine, milk and dung. The TTD runs Sri Venkateswara Goshala from where it gets the required ingredients. The products are meant for medicinal and agricultural purposes.

In another major initiative, the TTD has decided to make incense sticks with flowers and garlands used in temples run by it. “The TTD has come up with the initiative of making incense sticks to spread divine fragrance in the houses of devotees of Lord Venkateswara,” the EO said.

Darshan International Limited, a leading incense sticks manufacturer from Karnataka, has come forward to make incense sticks on a cost to cost basis using flowers and garlands from the TTD temples. The sale of incense sticks will commence from the Independence Day. Initially, the incense sticks will be sold at laddu counters in Tirumala, he said. A proper system will be put in place to collect and transport all the used flowers, garlands and other material from the TTD temples to the manufacturing unit. Panchagavya products will also be sold at laddu counters, the EO added.