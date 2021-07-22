STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chinese onslaught takes the sheen off Papanaidupet glass beads

The glass beads are used in making bangles and artificial jewellery. The beads are generally exported to Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A worker produces colourful beads with glass stone at Papanaidupet village in Chittoor district | EXPRESS

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The traditional glass beads manufacturing units of Papanaidupet village in Chittoor district are finding it increasingly difficult to stay afloat amid stiff competition from Chinese beads flooding the market. The glass beads are used in making bangles and artificial jewellery. The beads are generally exported to Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. 

The number of manufacturing units in Papanaidupet has come down from 54 to less than 10 as several units have been wound up unable to face the stiff competition from Chinese beads. Consequently, the livelihood of several villagers has been affected. 

Speaking to TNIE, Shaik Babu (69), who owns a bead manufacturing unit, said, “We make beads of different shapes and sizes. Glass stone used for making beads is procured from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. At least eight workers need to be employed to manufacture beads, which go through several processes to get the end product. The workers are paid up to Rs 1,000 a day depending on the volume of work. Workers who do less volume of work, get Rs 500 a day as wages. We get Rs 2,500 per bag of the end product.”With Chinese beads flooding the market, which come at a low price, the demand for glass beads of Papanaidupet has slumped, resulting in closure of several units.

Bleak prospects force many to work as daily wagers

The number of work orders has come down as only a small group of traders still prefers glass beads to Chinese ones despite the cost factor. “Now, we are manufacturing glass beads only after getting orders, which are hard to come,”  he lamented.

“With no work, several villagers engaged in manufacturing glass beads, have started working in nearby factories to eke out a living. Others have become construction workers for their survival. Youngsters of the village have started showing reluctance to learn the age old art of making glass beads due to bleak prospects to the cottage industry,” rued owner of another unit. “With whatever orders we get, we run the units with the old craftsmen to continue the tradition of Papanaidupet,’’ he said, hoping for revival of their fortunes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Papanaidupet Chinese beads traditional glass beads artificial jewellery bangles
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp