HC questions officials’ inaction on canal levelling  

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has questioned the inaction of the officials concerned when an irrigation canal was levelled and mining was taken up in reserve forest lands. The court asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the matter and posted it for further hearing on July 30.

The High Court was dealing with a petition filed by former MLC TGV Krishna Reddy seeking a probe by an independent agency into the filling up of Ibrahimpatnam main irrigation canal under Paritala village limits of Krishna district. The petitioner sought revival of the canal and action against those who are taking up illegal mining in Kondapalli reserve forest area.

The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya heard the matter. 
Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate NV Sumanth said the officials, in response to an RTI petition, have confirmed that the irrigation canal was levelled to an extent of eight km. Sumanth said though the issue of illegal mining in Kondapalli reserve area was taken to the notice of the officials, no action was taken. When the bench asked as to how an irrigation canal was made into a road, Sumanth informed the court that eight kilometre extent of the canal was filled up for the movement of vehicles for mining purposes.Meanwhile, the High Court extended all the interim orders issued by it, lower courts and tribunals till August 23 in view of the pandemic. The court had earlier decided to extend the interim orders. 

