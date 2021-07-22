STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains forecast in Andhra Pradesh as low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal

With incessant drizzle in Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and other places in the state, main thoroughfares resembled streams. With umbrellas out, the streets wore a colorful look.

bhubaneswar rains

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors to closely monitor the situation (File photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, incessant rains are occurring across Andhra Pradesh. The IMD forecast predicts more rains in the coastal districts with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. Light to moderate rains are occurring in Rayalaseema districts.

Heavy rains are likely to continue in some parts of coastal districts on Friday and incessant drizzle in the Rayalaseema region. With surface winds of 50-60 kmph along the coast, fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea till Saturday. All the low-lying areas across the state have been put on alert

Taking stock of the rain situation in the state and forecast of heavy rains in the next two days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors to closely monitor the situation and ensure people are not subjected to any inconvenience.

With incessant drizzle in Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and other places in the state, main thoroughfares resembled streams. With umbrellas out, the streets wore a colorful look.

All the district administrations, especially in Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Chittoor, revenue and police departments have been put on alert, with the possibility of inundation in low-lying areas.

In Kurnool, officials have been directed to arrange for relief camps and if needed shift people from low-lying areas to these camps. Police officials have been asked to ensure people do not cross the bridges, where rivers and streams are overflowing

ALSO WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh:

