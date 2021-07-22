STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan to release Rs 490 crore for 3L Kapu women

Govt providing aid of Rs 75,000 over 5 years to eligible women in 45-60 age group

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release financial support to the beneficiaries of the YSR Kapu Nestham on Thursday. This is the second consecutive year that the government is extending financial support to enhance the living standards of women of the Kapu community.

According to a release, the state government will be providing  financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in five years at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to eligible women aged between 45 and 60 years belonging to the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities under the scheme. The amount will be credited in the unencumbered accounts of the women beneficiaries.  

The scheme was launched on June 24, 2020. In the first phase, Rs 491.02 crore was credited in the bank accounts of 3,27,349 eligible women beneficiaries. On Thursday, the State government will credit Rs 490.86 crore in the bank accounts of  3,27,244 women beneficiaries, totalling Rs 981.88 crore in two years.

The previous government had spent only Rs 400 crore per annum on an average for the development of women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities. The YSRC government has extended benefits to 59,63,308 women of Kapu community by spending Rs  12,126.78 crore, which is 15 times more than the assistance provided by the previous government, the release read.

