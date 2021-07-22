STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More rainfall expected across state: Met officials

The Met department has predicted more rains for Thursday across the State. Surface winds of 40 kmph velocity are likely to be witnessed in coastal areas.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Met department has predicted more rains for Thursday across the State. Surface winds of 40 kmph velocity are likely to be witnessed in coastal areas. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea. IMD Amaravati director S Stella said, thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely to occur in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rains might lash south coastal AP. Isolated places in Rayalaseema might witness heavy rainfall too.

Stella said, a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal is tilting towards south westwards and under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed various parts of the State. In Srikakulam, Sompeta, Kanchili, Kaviti, Polaki, Ranastalam, Pathapatnam, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals, recorded heavy rains with the highest rainfall of 5 cm in Pathapatnam mandal. Light to moderate rains occurred in few other places across the district. Officials informed that medium to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places across the district on Thursday.

