Press Academy to offer three-month diploma course in journalism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy in collaboration with Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore is offering a three-month diploma course in journalism to enhance the proficiency of working journalists and encourage interested candidates. A brochure in this regard was unveiled by the chairman of the Press Academy Devireddy Srinath and University registrar LV Krishna Reddy at the academy office on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Srinath said, the academy is introducing new programs to keep pace with the changing times and to enhance the proficiency of journalists. He further explained that the certificate course was designed in line with the UGC guidelines, taking into account year-round spending, attendance, high fees, etc., in the university and colleges that offer journalism courses.

Training program for each paper will be 20 hours. Entire course will be for 80 hours. He stated that classes will be conducted at various universities in the state by professors teaching journalism, teachers with experience in journalism and well-known journalists. Study material will also be supplied to those who enrol for the course and interim training will be offered at various news organisations, he added. Those who qualify in the course will be offered jobs in various media organisations.

Examinations will be conducted at leading centres in the state. A fee of `1,500 has been fixed for working journalists and `3,000 for non-working journalists. All candidates should compulsorily have a degree. Srinath urged rural journalists and those interested in journalism to avail the opportunity. University Registrar Krishna Reddy said notification to apply for the course would be issued on Thursday.

Details of exams and assignments

Candidates who wish to enrol for the course will have to submit their assignments after the completion of 20 classes for 30 marks. Final examinations will be conducted for the remaining 70 marks per subject.