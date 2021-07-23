Andhra Pradesh HC issues NBWs against two top IAS officers in contempt cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants against two IAS officers in separate contempt cases. The court directed the Guntur SP to execute the NBWs and produce the two officials before the court and asked the Director General of Police to ensure that the warrants are executed. The matter was posted for hearing on August 5.

Justice Battu Devanand issued the NBW against principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi in a contempt case filed by one M Shankaracharyulu from Kadapa. The court had earlier ordered payment of 75 per cent pension, GPF, group insurance and leave encashment to the petitioner. As the court orders were not implemented, Shankaracharyulu filed the contempt petition.

The court has asked Dwivedi to appear before it on Thursday. When the court heard the matter, special government pleader C Suman filed a memo before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance as Dwivedi had to visit Delhi on official purpose. Justice Devanand turned down the plea of the special government pleader and issued the NBW. In another contempt petition, Justice Devanand issued a NBW to BC Welfare department special chief secretary G Anantaramu.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das appeared before the court in another contempt petition. Similarly, endowments department principal secretary G Vani Mohan and Commissioner Arjuna Rao appeared before Justice Devanand in another contempt petition and were given exemption from personal appearance for the next hearing.