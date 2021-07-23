STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC issues NBWs against two top IAS officers in contempt cases

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants against two IAS officers in separate contempt cases.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued Non-Bailable Warrants against two IAS officers in separate contempt cases. The court directed the Guntur SP to execute the NBWs and produce the two officials before the court and asked the Director General of Police to ensure that the warrants are executed. The matter was posted for hearing on August 5.

Justice Battu Devanand issued the NBW against principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi in a contempt case filed by one M Shankaracharyulu from Kadapa. The court had earlier ordered payment of 75 per cent pension, GPF, group insurance and leave encashment to the petitioner. As the court orders were not implemented, Shankaracharyulu filed the contempt petition.

The court has asked Dwivedi to appear before it on Thursday. When the court heard the matter, special government pleader C Suman filed a memo before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance as Dwivedi had to visit Delhi on official purpose. Justice Devanand turned down the plea of the special government pleader and issued the NBW. In another contempt petition, Justice Devanand issued a NBW to BC Welfare department special chief secretary G Anantaramu.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das appeared before the court in another contempt petition. Similarly, endowments department principal secretary G Vani Mohan and Commissioner Arjuna Rao appeared before Justice Devanand in another contempt petition and were given exemption from personal appearance for the next hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IAS officers contempt case
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp