Rs 11,182 crore released for Polavaram project

The Centre has released `11,182 crore for the Polavaram project since 2014, Minister of State for Planning and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh said.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project works underway.

Polavaram project works underway. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Centre has released Rs 11,182 crore for the Polavaram project since 2014, Minister of State for Planning and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh said. In a written reply to YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy Thursday, the minister said the Centre had released the funds for irrigation component of the project. Similarly, for developing basic infrastructure in Amaravati, the Centre has released Rs 2,500 crore as Central assistance between 2014 to 2017.

Giving a detailed list of the funds released to the State for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Inderjit Singh said Rs 1,750 crore was released as central grant for development of backward districts of Rayalaseema  and north coastal Andhra since 2014. All these funds were released as per the assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act.

The minister said Rs 10,632 crore was released for 88 CSS between April 2018 to March 2019 and Rs 11,112 crore for 84 CSS between April 2019 and March 2020. Another 12,904 crore was released for 79 CSS from April 2020 to March 2021 and Rs 1,794 crore for 31 CSS from  April 2021 to July 2021.

