VSP union leaders gather political support in Delhi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Thursday met various national parties and trade union leaders in New Delhi to gather support for their agitation against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant.The delegation met CPI national secretary D Raja during their two-day visit to Delhi.

Speaking to the delegation, the CPI secretary said the Modi government was pushing its privatisation policy and Niti Aayog was making proposals to privatise steel plants, PSUs and coal mines. Raja said the Visakhapatnam steel plant is the pride of the nation and PSUs needed to be protected.

He said CPI was against privatisation of the PSUs, including steel plants, which are the strength and backbone of Indian economy. “We are confident that we can defeat moves of the government and save the steel plant. If we save the Vizag steel plant, we are saving the state and the nation,” Raja said and that they are fighting against privatisation inside and outside Parliament.

Porata committee leaders also met CPM secretary Yechury Sitaram, YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, AICC leader Pawan Kumar Bansal and Aam Aadmi leader Sanjay Singh and trade union leaders Amrith Kaur and Kannayya Kuar urged them to support their agitation. The committee leaders urged them to fight against government moves in Parliament and extend solidarity to the proposed dharna by hundreds of steel workers at Jantar Mantar on August 2 and 3.