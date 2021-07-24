STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5.79 lakh tap connections to be issued in Guntur by 2024

The objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to increase the supply of drinking water from 40 litre to 55 litre per person per day.

Currently, 40 litre of water is being supplied per person per day.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To provide clean tap water to every household in rural villages, 5,79,156 tap connections will be issued in the Guntur rural at a cost of Rs 403.12 crore by 2024, under Jal Jeevan Mission. 

Tenders have been invited for 1,580 works, including 333, worth Rs 5 lakh, 991 works worth between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, 256 works worth Rs 40 lakh. The works will be carried out in three phases. The tempo of the works has slowed down as not many contractors are keen to take up the works. 

RWS and Sanitation department engineer Suresh said in the first phase, the project will be expanded in the villages where, currently, 40 litre of water is being supplied per person per day. The objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to increase the supply of drinking water from 40 litre to 55 litre per person per day. 

