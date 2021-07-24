Andhra Pradesh records 1,747 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate at 2.6%

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the 65,920 samples collected, 1,747 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday in Andhra Pradesh. The positivity rate in the state is gradually decreasing. It was 2.6 per cent on Friday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, with addition of new cases, the state’s tally increased to 19,50,339. The highest number of new infections were reported in Chittoor (293) followed by Nellore district (239), East Godavari (234).

Kurnool district reported the least number of infections (9). The second lowest being Vizianagaram with 31 cases. Out of 14 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, four were reported in Chittoor, followed by Guntur with three deaths, Krishna and Nellore with two deaths each, East Godavari, Praksam and Visakhapatnam with one death each. No deaths were reported in the remaining districts.

With another 2,365 Covid patients reported recovered, the total recoveries in the state reached 19,14,177. The active caseload came down to 22,939. Kurnool reported the least number of active cases (273) and East Godavari the highest (4,129).