Centre, state should support children of Covid victims, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The improved health infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh saved the lives of several Covid-19 patients, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Governor was sharing his views on completing two years in office. Doordarshan Saptagiri will telecast his address to the State on Saturday.

Recalling his interaction with farmers during his visit to Rangannagudem in Krishna district, Harichandan said the natural farming being practised in Andhra Pradesh could transform the State to Arogyandhra Pradesh.

The Governor said he could convey the message of environmental consciousness to the student community by encouraging the planting of saplings. As the president of the State branch of Red Cross, the Governor said he was proud that the branch had won the Guinness record for signing up the maximum number of blood donors in one single day.

Offering tributes to those who had lost their lives to Covid-19, including the healthcare workers, the Governor said the loss could never be filled. “The Central and state governments must come to the aid of children who have been orphaned by Covid-19, by extending a helping hand for the continuation of their education besides looking after their well-being till they become adults,” the Governor said.

Harichandan also said the Andhra Pradesh government has been at the forefront in vaccinating the most people and even created a record by administering over 13 lakh doses in one day. He appealed to the people to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and get vaccinated in the light of emerging new variants.