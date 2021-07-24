Krishna river board told to audit Rayalaseema Lift Scheme without relying on Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The southern zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reportedly asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to submit a status report on the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) on its own without depending on the Andhra Pradesh government.

While the State government has informed the bench that it has confined itself to preparatory works in line with the tribunal’s earlier order, NGT considered KRMB’s affidavit that AP wasn’t cooperating to carry out an inspection, and issued direction accordingly.

The bench, headed by justice K Ramarkrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, on Friday, continued the hearing in contempt petitions filed by the Telangana government and one Gavinolla Srinivas, a farmer from Narayanpet district of Telangana, the original petitioner against the proposed scheme, alleging that AP was briskly taking up the works of the proposed scheme against the tribunal’s order.

In its affidavit, KRMB is said to have submitted that it had written letters to AP on March 9, March 31, April 12 and also in the July first week proposing to visit the project site. But the board observed that AP suggested that Telangana’s projects, built in violation of AP Reorganisation Act, be inspected before RLS and sought a full board meeting to take a decision on the same. It further added that there was no information from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) either on the matter.

The counsels representing AP submitted to the bench that there were no violations as alleged and that the State authorities were taking up works related to the investigation and design of the project for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR).

Additional advocate general of Telangana J Ramachandra Rao reportedly suggested that the NGT carry out an inspection by itself and even added that Telangana authorities were ready to facilitate the visit by providing a chopper and other necessary facilities.

After hearing the respondents, the tribunal is said to have directed KRMB to submit the report on its own without depending on AP. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 9.

Further hearing on August 9

Krishna River Management Board says Andhra Pradesh asked Telangana’s projects, built in violation of AP Reorganisation Act, be inspected before RLS and sought a full board meeting to take a decision

Counsels representing AP submitted to the NGT bench that there were no violations as alleged and that the State authorities were taking up works related to investigation and design of the project for the preparation of the DPR