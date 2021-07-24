Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred several IAS officers, including the collectors of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

D Muralidhar Reddy, Collector, East Godavari transferred and posted as V-C and MD of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

APMSIDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Rama Raju V posted as Collector, Kadapa district.

Visakhapatnam collector Vadarevu Vinay Chand transferred and posted as CEO of Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Kadapa collector Ch. Hari Kiran transferred and posted as Collector of East Godavari.

Dr.YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mallikarjuna posted as Vizag district collector.

Vizianagaram Collector Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal transferred and posted as Commissioner, R&R.

Civil Supplies Corporation V-C & MD A Surya Kumari transferred and posted as Vizianagaram collector.

M Prabhakar Reddy posted as VC & MD, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Kurnool collector G. Veerapandian transferred and posted as VC & MD, AP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao transferred and posted as Kurnool collector.

West Godavari District Joint Collector (RB & R) K. Venkata Ramana Reddy is transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA.

Srikakulam district joint collector (RB & R) Sumit Kumar is transferred and posted as Joint Collector (RB & R), West Godavari district.

AP State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society VC & MD DR. B.R. Ambedkar is posted as Joint Collector (RB & R), Srikakulam district.

Special Commissioner (Endowments) P Arjun Rao transferred and posted as Director of Handlooms and Textiles.

Principal Secretary to Government (Endowments) Dr. G. Vani Mohan placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner (Endowments).

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar transferred and posted as Joint Collector ( RB & R ), Chittoor.