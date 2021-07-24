STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Andhra

Those transferred include the collectors of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram. 

Published: 24th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order to this effect.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order to this effect. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred several IAS officers, including the collectors of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

D Muralidhar Reddy, Collector, East Godavari transferred and posted as V-C and MD of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

APMSIDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Rama Raju V posted as Collector, Kadapa district.

Visakhapatnam collector Vadarevu Vinay Chand transferred and posted as CEO of Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Kadapa collector Ch. Hari Kiran transferred and posted as Collector of East Godavari.

Dr.YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mallikarjuna posted as Vizag district collector.

Vizianagaram Collector Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal transferred and posted as Commissioner, R&R.

Civil Supplies Corporation V-C & MD A Surya Kumari transferred and posted as Vizianagaram collector.

M Prabhakar Reddy posted as VC & MD, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Kurnool collector G. Veerapandian transferred and posted as VC & MD, AP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao transferred and posted as Kurnool collector.

West Godavari District Joint Collector (RB & R) K. Venkata Ramana Reddy is transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA.

Srikakulam district joint collector (RB & R) Sumit Kumar is transferred and posted as Joint Collector (RB & R), West Godavari district.

AP State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society VC & MD DR. B.R. Ambedkar is posted as Joint Collector (RB & R), Srikakulam district.

Special Commissioner (Endowments) P Arjun Rao transferred and posted as Director of Handlooms and Textiles.

Principal Secretary to Government (Endowments) Dr. G. Vani Mohan placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner (Endowments).

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar transferred and posted as Joint Collector ( RB & R ), Chittoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishakhapatnam collector East Godavari collector Vizianagaram collector Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp