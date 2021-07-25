3 arrested for brewing liquor in Guntur school

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths in Guntur’s Nizampatnam arrested three persons for illegally manufacturing liquor at a government school in the village’s Old Harispet area on Saturday, July 25, 2021.

On a tip-off, the officials raided the school and found the apparatus and raw materials in use for producing 100 litres of ID liquor. As much as 10 litres of ID liquor was destroyed on the spot.

Liquor-brewing apparatus seized from a Guntur school. (Photo | Express)

SEB CI Srinivasa Rao said the number of units manufacturing ID liquor in the region is increasing. “One Yarrodu of Adavuladeevi, Ramaiah of Amudalapalli, and a woman were arrested by the police.”

Also, Nizamapatnam mandal in-charge MEO Haribabu said due to zero enrolment of students in the last few years the school was closed even before Covid-19 pandemic. So there was no watchman at the school, he added.

“Schools have remained closed due to Covid-19. But we will increase vigil on schools to prevent such activities.” He requested the residents to cooperate with the police and inform them if they have knowledge of any such illegal activity.