STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Donating blood is divine mission for Anantapur man

Mochi Chandrasekhar, better known as O-Negative Blood Donor, considers blood donation as a God-given responsibility.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mochi Chandrasekhar donating blood at a hospital in Anantapur.

Mochi Chandrasekhar donating blood at a hospital in Anantapur. (Photo | Express)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Blood donation for him has become a passion and in the past 21 years, he donated his blood, a rare O-Negative, 109 times.  This apart, he is also instrumental in building a network of 7,500 blood donors in the country. 

His name is Mochi Chandrasekhar of Anantapur district, better known as O-Negative Blood Donor. 
Chandrasekhar, who is in his forties, started his life as a small employee in Gemini Colour Labs in Anantapur district headquarters. From being a booking clerk earning `800 per month, today he grew up to be the manager of the colour lab. 

Initially, when Amarnath Reddy of Manavatha Blood Donors' Society approached Chandrasekhar, after knowing that he has a rare blood group and asked him to donate his blood, Chandrasekhar refused. However, after Amarnath’s repeated appeals, when Chandrasekhar donated blood for the first time, he was not aware that his blood group was a rare one. In 2000, he donated blood in Anantapur government hospital. 

When he inquired about the people to whom he donated blood, “I was surprised to know they were distant relatives of mine. I felt happy for helping to save lives From then on, I continued to donate blood, and in due course, it became more than a habit,” he said.  Since then Chandrasekhar has been donating blood every three months. He says he gets calls asking for blood for emergency cases once every three months. 

“In 2001, a pregnant woman was admitted in the Anantapur government hospital. She was O-Negative and was in need of blood during delivery. Her husband could not get the blood; he has been trying to get it for nearly one week. When he  gave up, someone gave him my contact number. He immediately contacted me and explained the situation. I went to the hospital and donated my blood. The couple’s happiness knew no bounds and I felt happy to have saved two lives. I have no words to describe that feeling,” he said. 

Treating blood donation as a God-given responsibility, Chandrasekhar is continuing his mission for the past 21 years. He never takes money and bears his own transport charges to hospitals and advises others to follow his lead.

“I am happy that my wife, two children, two brothers, their wives and their children who live with me, encourage me. My son is also O Negative and he too accompanies me to donate blood,” he said.  Chandrasekhar has only 10 per cent of work related contacts saved on his mobile phone, while 90 per cent are contacts of blood donor groups. During the last two decades, he networked with like-minded individuals, with rare blood groups and normal blood groups across the country.  Whenever there is need, a simple phone call and blood is donated. Chandrasekhar also donates blood to a hospital in Vellore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh blood donation Anantapur blood donors O negative blood donor Anantapur Manavatha Blood Donors Society Mochi Chandrasekhar
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp