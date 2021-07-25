Andhra's Prakasam Police Superintendent warns of departmental action for negligence in investigation

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam SP Mallika Garg has visited Ulavapadu, Gudlur and VV Palam police stations under Kandukur Sub-Division. During her visit, she was accorded guard of honour at all police stations.

Addressing the police officers on Saturday, July 25, 2021, she warned of departmental action against police officers for lapses in investigation. “We are here to serve the people and we must provide them our best services,” Garg said.

The SP checked the computer room and lock-up room and sought details about the staff on duty, performance and jurisdictional limits of the police stations. Garg inquired into the long pending issues of police personnel and said they would be resolved swiftly.

While interacting with the Mahila Police, the SP suggested they should be aware of cases of misbehaviour against women in their gram/ward limits, be on the alert for unknown persons/suspects, anti-social activities, vulnerable spots.

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App. “You should also make them aware about its usage,” Garg said.

Later, the SP visited Sri Malayadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Malakonda in VV Palam Mandal under Kandukur sub-division. The SP informed that CCTVs installed in the temple premises should be scanned regularly to prevent any untoward incidents.

In view of Covid-19 spread, she suggested the temple management to take steps to make devotees wear face masks, use sanitiser and to maintain social distance. Garg informed that police pickets be set up to thwart illegal activities and anti-social elements in the temple surroundings.