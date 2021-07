CM Jagan congratulates Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting.

“A magnificent feat! Absolutely delighted to see India off the mark in #Olympics #Tokyo2020. Hearty congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal in 49 kgs women’s weight lifting category,” he tweeted.