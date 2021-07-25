STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan government cooperative in last 2 years, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Harichandan said it is a matter of great pleasure for him to complete two years as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and he can never forget the love and affection he received from the people.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan completed of two years in office on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan completed of two years in office on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan planted saplings on the Raj Bhavan premises to mark the occasion of his completion of two years in office on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no programmes were organised. 

Speaking to officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan and officials of the Indian Red Cross Society-AP State Branch, who met him on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said it is a matter of great pleasure for him to complete two years as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and he can never forget the love and affection he received from the people. 

He said he received good cooperation from the state government and the entire team of the Raj Bhavan in the two years.  He said that the state unit of Red Cross has broken all records in tree plantation and blood donation and did a lot of work even during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic. The governor said that he has instructed the society to make it a mission to ensure that no life is lost in the State for want of blood.  A. Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary to Governor, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan met the Governor and greeted him on the occasion.

