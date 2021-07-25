STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People well aware that Amaravati is a scam: Andhra government advisor Sajjala Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also said except for merely saying they will quit their posts, TDP leaders are doing nothing to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:00 AM

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy termed Amaravati the biggest real estate scam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition of the Andhra Pradesh government against quashing of criminal cases related to insider trading in land transactions at Amaravati, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the courts might have rejected the charge on technical grounds, but people of the State are very well aware of the fact that it is a big scam. “The truth will, however, come out in one form or the other,’’ he asserted.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, July 24, 2021, he termed Amaravati the biggest real estate scam. “The court might have rejected the insider trading charge, but there are several other aspects involved in it,’’ he said, adding that truth will come out in any one of such irregularity committed in the land scam. He asserted that those who were involved in the scam, would not be spared.

On TDP MPs’ willingness to resign protesting against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Sajjala said except for merely saying that they will quit the posts, they are doing nothing to protect the steel plant. He demanded that Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu ask his MPs to resign on the lines of YSRC, which made its MPs resign for the cause of Special Category Status (SCS) earlier. “Unlike the TDP MPs, our MPs are fighting for the cause of Vizag steel plant in Parliament and we are hopeful that the Centre will look into our demand in a positive manner,” he said.

