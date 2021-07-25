STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Where were you when temples demolished?’, Andhra Minister asks BJP state chief

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao reminded Somu that the then Endowments Minister P Manikayala Rao, who is from the BJP, failed to stop the demolitions though several people objected.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday, July 24, 2021, came down heavily on BJP state president Somu Veerraju “spreading false news” on attacks on temples. 

Addressing the media after offering special prayers at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, the minister asked as to why BJP leaders remained as mute spectators when around 50 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the previous TDP regime. 

He also reminded Somu that the then Endowments Minister P Manikayala Rao, who is from the BJP, failed to stop the demolitions though several people raised objections. 

