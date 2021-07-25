‘Where were you when temples demolished?’, Andhra Minister asks BJP state chief
VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday, July 24, 2021, came down heavily on BJP state president Somu Veerraju “spreading false news” on attacks on temples.
Addressing the media after offering special prayers at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, the minister asked as to why BJP leaders remained as mute spectators when around 50 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the previous TDP regime.
He also reminded Somu that the then Endowments Minister P Manikayala Rao, who is from the BJP, failed to stop the demolitions though several people raised objections.