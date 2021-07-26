Centre working to set up 2 O2 manufacturing units in each dist, says DRDO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With health experts cautioning that the country is likely to face the third spell of Covid-19, around 1,500 oxygen plants that can each produce 1,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen are being set up across India, said Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chairman G Sateesh Reddy. The DRDO chairman was on a two-day visit to Krishna district to examine the ongoing works of Missile Testing Launch Facility coming up at Gullalamoda in Nagayalanka mandal.

Speaking at an event organised by Krishna District Writers’ Association on Sunday, Sateesh Reddy said steps are being taken to set up at least two oxygen manufacturing units in each district under PM CARES. “At DRDO, we are manufacturing small cylinders in huge numbers for the common public. Besides that, the formula of DRDO’s new anti-Covid oral drug, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) will be given to pharmaceutical companies for its manufacture on a large scale,” Sateesh Reddy said.

The DRDO chairman further said the Centre is discussing the possibility of establishing small hospitals at all primary locations in the country. “Plans are afoot to enhance the number of oxygen plants, manufacture 10 kg portable oxygen cylinders that can be used at home, strengthen hospitals and mass supply of 2-DG drug.” Recalling the efforts of DRDO to combat the Covid first wave, Sateesh Reddy said AIIMS Delhi had set up an oxygen plant in 15 days and later such plants came across in many parts of the country.

He added only 47,000 PPE were produced in the country before Covid. However, since the outbreak their production has crossed six lakh units per day. The technology was given to industries by DRDO for mass production of PPE in the country. He also pointed out that ventilators production too increased during the second wave spread of the virus.

Sateesh Reddy said the country achieved a rapid progress in construction of makeshift hospitals and Covid centres. As many as 20 firms are producing the equipment required for setting up oxygen plants in the, he added.