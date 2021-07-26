STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girlfriend not liable for prosecution under Section 498A, rules High Court

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the woman was made an accused in the case by the complainant only to get an upper hand over her husband with whom she has differences.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that a case under Section 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) cannot be investigated against the girl friend of a person. Only blood relations or close relatives of a person can be booked under Section 498A, the High Court said in a recent order and stayed further proceedings in a case filed under Section 498A against a woman (the alleged girlfriend of the husband).

The case is related to a case filed by the Disha police of the Nellore district against a woman (name withheld) by the complainant, K Sunitha, stating that the woman was maintaining close relation with her husband, Dharmaiah, and was harassing her. The police registered a case and made the woman accused no 2  The woman approached the court seeking quashing of the case against her and the case came for hearing before Justice Manavendranath Roy recently. 

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the woman was made an accused in the case by the complainant only to get an upper hand over her husband with whom she has differences. The petitioner was not involved in any sort harassment, the counsel informed the court.

The petitioners counsel informed the court a case under Section 498A can be registered against those who are blood relatives of the husband or those who have become relatives of the husband out of marriage. The petitioner, in any way, is not a relative to the complainant’s husband, the counsel argued.

Justice Manavendranath Roy made it clear that a case under Section 498A can be booked against a blood relative or a relative of a husband only. The court posted the matter for further hearing to three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
girl friend
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp