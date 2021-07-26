PM’s accolades motivate ‘AP Weatherman’ further

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a moment of joy and pride for the 24-year-old Sai Praneeth, who is popularly known as Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning him in the latter’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. The PM introduced him as a software engineer who began providing weather updates keeping rural folks of the State in mind, spoke about how he uses technology for the greater good.

Speaking to TNIE, Praneeth expressed his happiness over being recognised by the PM himself. “More than anything, I am happy that AP was mentioned and that my work has helped our State take a step forward,” he said. With being in the spotlight after Mann Ki Baat, he explained how this has motivated him further to help farmers of AP even more.

“I find myself getting exhausted often. But now, I am happy and motivated. I am glad that people are not only talking about me but also farmers in the State,” he said excitedly. Praneeth, a software engineer, provides daily weather updates on his social media handles. He has been doing this for close to a year, during which he has helped several farmers in Andhra Pradesh take informed decisions that enabled them cultivate suitable crops and reap a good yield.

A weather enthusiast and as someone into meteorology, Praneeth took the best of skills and education and put them into learning and subsequently providing well-crafted weather updates.

PMO mentions TNIE report on weatherman

Praneeth thanked TNIE for being one of the first media houses to publish his story. “Many media houses reached out to me after the article was published in TNIE,” Praneeth pointed out. He also said when he first received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO ), they had mentioned that they read about him from the story published in the media in general and TNIE in particular.

“I am looking to learn more about weather and climate change. I’ll keep learning and improving and never stop giving weather updates,” Praneeth said. “No matter where I live, I will constantly give weather updates for Andhra Pradesh majorly,” the ‘AP weatherman’ added.