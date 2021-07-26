TTD files case against travel agency in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD has registered a case against Chennai-based Revati Padmavati Travels on Sunday for fleecing devotees in the name of online booking of Srivari Darshan tickets.

Sending a strong signal against brokers as agencies engaged in fleecing Srivari devotees, the TTD vigilance officials filed a case of cheating on the travel agency for collecting huge money from innocent devotees.

TTD said the online quota of Rs 300, Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets made with the Kalyanotsavam tickets were regularly released on the 20th of every month.

The TTD said it has created a convenient and devotee friendly digital facility on its portal www tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in where devotees could book their tickets comfortably with Aadhar card and address and there was no need to depend on brokers.

TTD warned that stringent action would be taken against all such fraudulent agencies and brokers meddling with the sentiments of devotees.