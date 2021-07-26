STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD files case against travel agency in TN

TTD has registered a case against Chennai-based Revati Padmavati Travels on Sunday for fleecing devotees in the name of online booking of Srivari Darshan tickets.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

After a long gap of 10 months, the TTD resumed the booking of Kalyana Mandapams
By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  TTD has registered a case against Chennai-based Revati Padmavati Travels on Sunday for fleecing devotees in the name of online booking of Srivari Darshan tickets.

Sending a strong signal against brokers as agencies engaged in fleecing Srivari devotees, the TTD vigilance officials filed a case of cheating on the travel agency for collecting huge money from innocent devotees.

TTD said the online quota of Rs 300, Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets made with the Kalyanotsavam tickets were regularly released on the 20th of every month. 

The TTD said it has created a convenient and devotee friendly digital facility on its portal www tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in where devotees could book their tickets comfortably with Aadhar card and address and there was no need to depend on brokers.

TTD warned that stringent action would be taken against all such fraudulent agencies and brokers meddling with the sentiments of devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Entry Darshan Kalyanotsavam tickets Revati Padmavati Travels Srivari Darshan tickets
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp