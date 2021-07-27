STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh administers 11.67 lakh Covid vaccine doses in single day

This was the second time after June 20 when the state has administered vaccine jabs to more than 10 lakh people in a day.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday administered over 10 lakh doses of Covid vaccine. By 10 pm, 11,67,423 people were vaccinated and the number was likely to increase further as the mega vaccination drive continued till late in the night.

This was the second time after June 20 when the state has administered vaccine jabs to more than 10 lakh people in a day. For the first time in April, it had administered over six lakh doses of vaccine, proving its capability to administer vaccinating a large number of people at one go, provided that there is sufficient stocks.So far, 2,07,30,835 people have been vaccinated in the State.

During the mega inoculation drive on Monday, vaccines were administered to priority groups in the 45-plus age category and mothers with children below 5 years. The health workers, who were not vaccinated earlier, pregnant women and teachers and other school staff were also given the jabs as schools are scheduled to reopen on August 16.

East Godavari immunised the highest number of people against Covid-19. A total of 1,91,850 beneficiaries were administered the vaccines there, followed 1,17,849 in Chittoor, 1,08,962 in Anantapur, 1,07,555 in West Godavari, 1,06,498 in Visakhapatnam, 96,288 in Guntur, 95,328 in Nellore, 93,937 in Krishna, 85,252 in Prakasam, 60,390 in Kurnool, 52,240 in Srikakulam, 41,548 in Kadapa and 9,726 in Vizianagaram.Senior officials in the health department said a total 15 lakh doses of Covid vaccines (majority of them are Covishield) were positioned in the districts.

