Board of Intermediate Education says no to offline Inter admissions

In a statement issued, BIE Secretary V Ramakrishna said the board came to know that some private junior colleges had started offline admissions for the first year Intermediate courses.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:32 AM

The BIE will orally warn the private junior college managements providing offline admissions initially. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reports of some private junior colleges in the State starting offline admissions, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made it clear that admissions for the academic year 2021-22 will only be through online mode. It has cautioned parents and students against opting for offline admissions, stating that they will not be approved. 

In a statement issued here on Monday, BIE Secretary V Ramakrishna said the board came to know that some private junior colleges had started offline admissions for the first year Intermediate courses. “The BIE has not issued any notification to start the admission procedure in junior colleges and all the offline admissions will not be considered," he said, adding that action will be taken against the private colleges if they continue the admission process. 

The BIE will orally warn the private junior college managements providing offline admissions initially. If they continue the process, memos will be issued and the affiliation of junior colleges will be cancelled, BIE officials said.

It may be recalled that a few private junior colleges had approached the High Court last year stating that they were not ready to conduct online admissions. The HC directed the BIE to conduct only offline admissions and asked it to prepare the ground for conducting admissions through online.

