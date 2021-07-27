Time to intensify agitation against Centre: TU leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana and other leaders of the committee on Monday said in reply to a query by Anantapur MP Gorantla Madhav on privatisation of steel plant, Union Minister of State for finance Bhavati Kishan Rao Karad said there was no change in stand of the government policy with regard to privatisation.

The minister told the MP that the only option with the government was privatisation. Addressing a relay hunger strike at Kurmanna Palem, he said in view of the Modi government toughening its stand they will intensify the agitation.

The steel workers should participate in large numbers in the agitation to lay siege to the plant main administrative building on July 29 when the bids for legal and transaction advisors for privaitisation will be opened. Adinarayana said the employees should make the Delhi agitation a grand success so that the BJP government will know the power of workers.