V-P M Venkaiah Naidu launches books on temples in Cambodia, Vietnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised the need to accord mental well-being as a public health issue in the wake of the Covid-19. Observing that sedentary lifestyle can cause stress and anxiety among people, he suggested that a spiritual outlook to life can relieve tension. He urged religious leaders to take the message of spirituality and service to the public, especially youth.

Noting that the Indian way of life envisioned the world as ‘one family’, Naidu wanted the youth to uphold India’s ancient ethos and tradition. He also urged the youth to visit the monuments of art, architecture and culture, and take inspiration from them.

Virtually releasing two Telugu books written by former MLA from Andhra Pradesh N P Venkateswara Chowdary on ancient Hindu temples in Cambodia and Vietnam, Naidu said the art and architecture of those temples showcase ancient Indian culture and traditions.

Referring to the books—Cambodia—Hindu Devaalayala Punya Bhumi and Neti Vietnam-Naati Haindava Samskrithi—Naidu recalled his visit to the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia suggested that everyone, especially the youth, must try to visit such temples and learn about India’s great past.

The Vice-President also observed how temples in the country have played a significant role as important centres of learning, art, culture and religion. He said that temples, being an integral part of the social life of people, were crucial in maintaining social harmony.