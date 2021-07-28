STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.68 per cent after 13,312 deaths so far. The state now had 20,999 active Covid-19 cases, the latest bulletin said.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:46 PM

By PTI

AMARAVATHI: Andhra Pradesh reported 2,010 fresh cases of Covid-19, 1,956 recoveries and 20 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

After 2.43 crore tests, the gross coronavirus positives touched 19,59,942 at an overall positivity rate of 8.07 per cent. The total recoveries increased to 19,25,631, with an overall recovery rate of 98.25 per cent.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.68 per cent after 13,312 deaths so far. The state now had 20,999 active Covid-19 cases, the latest bulletin said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 386, Krishna 293, Chittoor 220, Prakasam 216, SPS Nellore 206, Guntur 170, Kadapa 142, Visakhapatnam 120 and West Godavari 106 fresh cases.

Four districts added less than 70 new cases each, with Kurnool logging the lowest of 10. Krishna had four fresh fatalities, Chittoor and West Godavari three each, East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each and Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam one each in a day.

In a week-on-week analysis, East Godavari, West Godavari, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts showed a significant rise in the infection positivity rate, though the state as a whole saw a dip.

In the week ending July 27, East Godavari reported 2,061 fresh cases, taking its positivity up to 6.81 per cent from 4.98 per cent the previous week.

It also tops in cumulative positivity rate in the state with 12.38 per cent while the remaining 12 districts are below the 10 per cent mark.

Though it logged the highest number of 2,194 cases in a week, Chittoor showed a dip in the positivity rate from 2.78 to 2.60 per cent.

Covid-19 positivity rate increased from 3.66 to 4.05 per cent in West Godavari, 2.67 to 3.27 per cent in Prakasam and 3.88 to 4.01 per cent in SPS Nellore.

On an average per day, 1,959 coronavirus cases were registered in the state in the last week with Chittoor topping the chart with 313, followed by East Godavari with 294.

Vizianagaram averaged just 25 cases per day, the lowest in the state. About 4,500 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals and about 2,300 are in Covid Care Centres. More than 14,000 infected persons are now under home isolation, government data said.

