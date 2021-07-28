STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre says AP yet to submit clarifications sought on Disha Bill

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said it is awaiting response from the Andhra Pradesh government on the clarifications sought by nodal ministries and departments regarding the Disha Bill.

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said it is awaiting response from the Andhra Pradesh government on the clarifications sought by nodal ministries and departments regarding the Disha Bill. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 has been received for assent of the President of India.  

“As per practice, Bills received from States for assent of the President are processed in consultation with the nodal Ministries/Departments. Accordingly, the consultation process with various Ministries/Departments regarding the Bill has been initiated,’’ the minister said.  

Further, he said the comments/observations received from these nodal ministries/departments have been shared with the government of Andhra Pradesh for clarifications. “The clarifications from the State Government have not been received,’’ he said. It may be recalled that the state government has been asking the Centre to give its assent to the Disha Bill for ensuring speedy justice to victims in serious crime against women and girls. 

Direct taxes  

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, Rs 2,46,519 crore was collected through direct taxes, said Pankaj Chowdary, Minister of State for Finance in a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Comparatively, only Rs 1,17,783 crore was collected through direct taxes for the same period in the financial years 2020-21, he added. 

The minister explained that increase in economic activity, self confidence in tax payers, increase in advance taxes have contributed to increase in revenue from direct taxes in the first quarter. Non-Direct taxes (GST, Non GST) contributed to Rs 3,11,398 revenue in the first quarter, he said and added that the government is determined to resolve the problems pertaining to direct taxes amicably under Vivad-Se-Viswas scheme.  

To another question of the MP, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Indirajeet Singh said Companies Act has been amended changing the rules to enable companies to take up social activities locally under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

Increase fund for house under PMAY: Mopidevi

YSRC MP G Madhavi said Rs 1.8 lakh provided for 350 sq ft house construction under PMAY is not sufficient and wanted it to be increased to Rs 3 lakh in tribal areas. Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, participating in discussion on the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill 2021, wanted the Centre to  look into the needs of  Andhra Pradesh and fast-track the implementation of several projects granted to the state. Later, a delegation of YSRC MPs led by Vijayasai Reddy met Minister for Road Transportation Nitin Gadkari and requested for upgradation of the existing state highways 9 and 156 to national highways. 

