Focus more on e-cropping, complete house works on time: Jagan directs officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday observed that with good rainfall, the extent of cultivation during the Kharif season will also increase.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday observed that with good rainfall, the extent of cultivation during the Kharif season will also increase. Addressing a weekly review meeting  with district collectors and senior officials, the Chief Minister asked them to prioritise e-cropping and conduct timely inspections at RBK level. Emphasising on e-cropping, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to pay close attention towards it as this is a one-stop solution for welfare schemes like input subsidy, insurance, interest free loans. 

He said that farmers must be given a physical receipt along with digital acknowledgment, containing the signature of both farmer and agriculture assistant, duly listing all e-crop details.The Chief Minister said the government is committed towards paying farmers within 21 days of the crops purchase and promised to clear all the pending arrears at the earliest. The State government purchased 83 lakh metric tonnes, while on an average, only 57 lakh metric tonnes are procured every year.

He said that the Agriculture Advisory Council meetings must be held on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level and the third Friday of each month at the district level. He stressed that farmers should be able to avail banking services at RBKs itself. Taking stock of the progress in infrastructure development works and housing, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, AMC, BMC and complete them on time. 

They were asked to complete the construction of 10,929 village secretariats, 8,585 YSR Village Clinics by September 30, 534 YSR Urban Clinics by November 15, RBKs by December 31 and start the construction works of digital libraries by August 15.Stating that over 30 lakh house sites were given in the first phase, but 3,69,448 beneficiaries did not receive them due to court cases, he directed the officials to resolve these cases at the earliest. He said construction works of 10.01 lakh houses have commenced and nearly 3.18 lakh people have opted for building houses by the government.

Officials were asked to form groups of 20 beneficiaries each and assign one local mansion to each one to execute works. The process should be completed by August 10. He directed the officials to ensure there are no interruptions in the distribution of sand.At the zonal level, at the village secretariat level, as well as at the municipal level, ward level, the concerned authorities should review the construction of houses. He instructed the authorities to prepare DPRs for infrastructure in the colonies. On TIDCO houses, he told the officials to select the new beneficiaries to replace ineligible ones. 

Welfare calendar 

  • Nethanna Nestham: August 10
  • Jagananna Vidya Kanuka: August 16
  • Compensation for Agrigold victims who have deposited less than Rs 20,000: August 24 
  • Incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills: August 27 
  • Jagananna Pachathoranam to be held from August 15 to 31
  • 1 crore sapling will be planted across the state 
  • Tenders will be finalised by August 5
