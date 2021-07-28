No nod, but VSP TUs to go ahead with Delhi stir

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has resolved to go ahead with the plans to hold dharna in New Delhi on August 2 and 3 despite restrictions enforced by the Centre citing Covid protocols. Committee chairman D Adinarayana said here on Tuesday that permission was not given for holding dharna at Jantar Mantar, but 1,500 to 2,000 steel workers will participate in the Delhi agitation.

Meanwhile, 10,000 protesters will lay siege to the main administrative block on Juy 29.Adinarayana said during their recent three-day visit to Delhi, a Ukku delegation met floor leaders of all parties in the Rajya Sabha. They got an overwhelming response from the leaders. They were of the opinion that Vizag steel agitation would stop the plans of the government to privatise the steel plant. They, however, said the State government and the Chief Minister should play a more proactive role in the agitation to exert pressure on the Modi government to revisit its decision for 100 per cent strategic sale of the RINL.