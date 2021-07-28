STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No nod, but VSP TUs to go ahead with Delhi stir

Meanwhile, 10,000 protesters will lay siege to the main administrative block on Juy 29.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at a meeting held to chalk out a roadmap for agitation in Visakhapatnam on Monday, July 12, 2021

Leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at a meeting held to chalk out a roadmap for agitation in Visakhapatnam on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has resolved to go ahead with the plans to hold dharna in New Delhi on August 2 and 3 despite restrictions enforced by the Centre citing Covid protocols. Committee chairman D Adinarayana said here on Tuesday that permission was not given for holding dharna at Jantar Mantar, but 1,500 to 2,000 steel workers will participate in the Delhi agitation. 

Meanwhile, 10,000 protesters will lay siege to the main administrative block on Juy 29.Adinarayana said during their recent three-day visit to Delhi, a Ukku delegation met floor leaders of all parties in the Rajya Sabha. They got an overwhelming response from the leaders. They were of the opinion that Vizag steel agitation would stop the plans of the government to privatise the steel plant.  They, however, said the State government and the Chief Minister should play a more proactive role in the agitation to exert pressure on the Modi government to revisit its decision for 100 per cent strategic sale of the RINL. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee Covid protocols
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp