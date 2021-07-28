State recorded 23% of excess rainfall: Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed district collectors and senior officials to be on alert in the wake of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal and speculations of it intensifying in 24 hours.

At a weekly review meeting, the CM said as there is a possibility of more rains in the days to come the officials should take necessary measures to ensure that people are not subjected to any inconvenience.

As the Polavaram cofferdam is constructed on the river, inundation threat to areas upstream has increased even when the flood flow is low, he noted.

“Earlier flood threat only existed when the discharge rate was 10,000 cusecs. Now even 6-7 lakh cusecs of discharge causes inundation.” He asked collectors of both Godavari districts to set up medical camps and deploy NDRF/SDRF personnel apart from taking up other relief works. They were asked to set up control rooms and monitor the situation round-the-clock.

On the occasion, he observed that hydel power generation in the Srisailam project took place even at the dead storage level of 796 feet. “More rains are taking place increasing the inflows and filling up Srisailam project and water bodies in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts,” he said.

Excess rainfall has been recorded in eight districts. Chittoor district has received 77 per cent of its annual rains, Kadapa 93.6 per cent, Anantapur 82.4 per cent, Kurnool 42.9 per cent and Prakasam 25 per cent, helping the State record an access of 23 per cent excess rainfall, he added.

Meanwhile, Kurnool administration has been put on high alert with increasing flood flow in Tungabhadra River. All living along the river course downstream of Tungabhadra Dam been put on alert. First warning was issued at Mantralayam as water-level in the river increased and people were asked not to venture into the river.

Sunkesula Barrage, on the downstream of the dam, was receiving 1,29,784 cusecs at 8 pm on Tuesday. Twenty two gates were lifted and 1,28,596 cusecs was being released through spillway and another 1,188 cusecs through KC Canal as on Tuesday 8 pm. The water released from the spillway will go to Srisailam project, where the total inflows at 7 p.m stood at 4,24,258 cusecs and outflows at 51,741 cusecs.

Taking stock of the situation, district collector G Veera Pandian directed the official machinery in Kowthalam, Kosigi, Mantralayam, C Belagal, Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Pagidyala and Kothapalli mandals to be on high alert.

SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said police forces were delployed at all vulnerable and low-lying areas. “Security has been tightened at Sunkesula as people are flocking there to see the increasing flood.”

Water resources officials said the inflows from Tungabhadra dam may increase further.

