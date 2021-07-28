YVU college principal removed after sexual harassment charge

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Prof K Krishna Reddy, principal of PG college, Yogi Vemana University (YVU), has been temporarily removed from duties following allegations against him that he sexually harassed a non-teaching woman employee.

The employee alleged that Prof Krishna Reddy was sexually harassing her, besides asking her to come to the college even on Sundays. The audio conversation of the woman with another non-teaching employee surfaced on Monday causing a furore.

YVU students, led by DYFI, AISF and PDSU, staged a protest at the university on Tuesday and later submitted a memorandum to Prof M Surya Kalavathi, Vice-Chancellor, demanding stern action against the principal. Stating that there were similar allegations against Prof Krishna Reddy earlier, the student unions demanded that the YVU authorities conduct an inquiry into the matter and check the principal’s call data to unravel the truth.

Responding to the allegations, the YVU Vice-Chancellor removed Prof Krishna Reddy from duties. “A seven-member committee has been constituted to look into the allegations against Prof Krishna Reddy. It has been asked to submit its report by Wednesday,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Prof Padma was appointed convenor of the inquiry committee, while AG Ramu, Nazir Ahmed, P Ramadevi, G Katyayani, Vani Sujatha and P Krishna Kumar were its members. The Vice-Chancellor issued an order appointing Prof Chandramani Shankar of Biotechnology Department as the incharge principal of the PG college till further orders.