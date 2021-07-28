STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YVU college principal removed after sexual harassment charge

The employee alleged that Prof Krishna Reddy was sexually harassing her, besides asking her to come to the college even on Sundays.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment
By Express News Service

KADAPA: Prof K Krishna Reddy, principal of PG college, Yogi Vemana University (YVU), has been temporarily removed from duties following allegations against him that he sexually harassed a non-teaching woman employee. 

The employee alleged that Prof Krishna Reddy was sexually harassing her, besides asking her to come to the college even on Sundays. The audio conversation of the woman with another non-teaching employee surfaced on Monday causing a furore. 

YVU students, led by DYFI, AISF and PDSU, staged a protest at the university on Tuesday and later submitted a memorandum to Prof M Surya Kalavathi, Vice-Chancellor, demanding stern action against the principal. Stating that there were similar allegations against Prof Krishna Reddy earlier, the student unions demanded that the YVU authorities conduct an inquiry into the matter and check the principal’s call data to unravel the truth. 

Responding to the allegations, the YVU Vice-Chancellor removed Prof Krishna Reddy from duties. “A seven-member committee has been constituted to look into the allegations against Prof Krishna Reddy. It has been asked to submit its report by Wednesday,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Prof Padma was appointed convenor of the inquiry committee, while AG Ramu, Nazir Ahmed, P Ramadevi, G Katyayani, Vani Sujatha and P Krishna Kumar were its members. The Vice-Chancellor issued an order appointing Prof Chandramani Shankar of Biotechnology Department as the incharge principal of the PG college till further orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassement Prof K Krishna Reddy Yogi Vemana University
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp