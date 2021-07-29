STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,000 new cases, 1.9K recoveries in 24 hours 

Published: 29th July 2021 08:17 AM

Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA:  After a gap of nearly a week, the new infections surpassed the recoveries leading to a slight increase in active cases. With more than 2,000 new infections and 1, 900 recoveries, the caseload went up to 20,999 as against Tuesday’s 20,965. The number of samples tested so far in the State have gone past the 2.43 crore mark.

The 2,000-odd infections came from 70,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, taking the overall cases past 19.59 lakh. East Godavari accounted for the highest of 386 new cases, taking its overall cases past 2.76 lakh while the remaining districts reported less than 300 cases each. Four districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 10 in Kurnool.

A total of 1,956 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.25 lakh. East Godavari has the highest of 3,873 cases while six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 196 in Kurnool. Another 20 patients succumbed to the virus taking the total fatalities to 13,312. Krishna district reported highest of four fatalities while three deaths each were reported from Chittoor and West Godavari, two each in East Godavari. 

