Centre nominates AP to National Digital Tourism Mission task force

The task force has been formed to create an awareness on digitalisation of tourism amid sub sectors. 

Published: 29th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The central government has nominated Andhra Pradesh as a member state to the task force for National Digital Tourism Mission, special chief secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said. The Ministry of Tourism is setting up a task force for the National Digital Tourism Mission (NDTM) for the augmentation of digitalisation in the tourism sector and to enhance opportunities for tourism enterprises to expand their market reach, growth, operational efficiencies as well as to sharpen their competitive edge. 

The objective behind setting up of a task force for NDTM is to identify key challenges and opportunities for digitalisation in travel, hotel, catering and other service sectors co-related with tourism. The task force has been formed to create an awareness on digitalisation of tourism amid sub sectors. 

The special chief secretary further explained that the constituted task force will submit a report within three months after describing the context and justification for the NDTM, defining the mission, vision and objectives, and overall scope of the initiative. Rajat Bhargava aded that the task force will also identify major stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem for digital mission, domain principles and technology principles. 

