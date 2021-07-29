STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM wants reallocation of pvt hosp vaccines  

To take up issue with Centre again; 43L doses allocated to private hospitals, but only 5,24,347 have been used

Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with side effects just as any other drugs. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday said he would write a letter to the Centre seeking re-allocation of vaccines allocated to private hospitals to the State, for intensifying the vaccination drive. Jagan, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State, said though 43,38,000 doses of vaccine were allocated to private hospitals for May, June and July, only 5,24,347 were utilised. “If those vaccines are allocated to the state, the vaccination process in the state will be expedited. In this regard, we will write to the Centre once again seeking re-allocation of vaccines allocated to private hospitals to the State,” he said. 
Jagan also directed the officials to prioritise vaccination for teachers. He directed them to constitute a committee to study Covid situation, vaccination and post vaccination situation in various States and submit a report at the earliest, so that the best practices adopted by those states can be adopted in Andhra Pradesh accordingly.

Jagan asked officials concerned to constitute a separate department to handle maintenance of oxygen concentrators, D-type cylinders and oxygen generation plants (PSA) in the state and asked them to position oxygen concentrators in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). 

The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on oxygen plants installation and maintenance, and instructed them to recruit special staff for each district for the purpose. Based on the area and number of hospitals, the number of the staff should be decided and they needed to be trained for the purpose. The APMSIDC was instructed to create a new cell and hand over the trained staff to managements of the respective hospitals. 

“Courses related to oxygen management and technology, electrical, air condition repairing, plumbing and other related aspects, which play a key role in hospitals should be introduced at ITI and diploma level ,” he said. On setting up of oxygen generating plants (PSA) in private hospitals, the Chief Minister asked the officials to initiate measures to have them setup in the hospitals having 100 beds and more  and later in other hospitals. He said besides a 30 per cent subsidy for those hospitals, there will be certain relaxations in power charges for those hospitals.

New medical colleges

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of new medical colleges and instructed the officials to complete land acquisition. He wanted a detailed report of the progress on these colleges by the next meeting. He asked the officials to make a presentation with regard to progress of works undertaken under Nadu-Nedu in the medical and health sector.Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, DGP, Covid Command and Control chairman KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present. 

