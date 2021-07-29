STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid didn’t slow down AP schemes: Spl Secy

Krishna said for this very reason, not only India, but governments across the globe had to depend on heavy borrowing.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid 19

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the huge fiscal disability due to the cyclical slowdown in 2019-20 and the Covid- 19 pandemic in 2020-21, the State government has not compromised on delivering on its commitments to the people, said Krishna Duvvuri, Special Secretary (Finance and Economic Affairs) to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He blamed the non-fulfillment of commitments made to AP during bifurcation and also the ‘misgovernance and expenditure profligacy of the previous TDP government’ for the undue swelling of liabilities of the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, he said the government believed that during the devastating time of loss of livelihoods, the only way to protect the people from utter distress is through direct benefit transfer. “Not only has the government succeeded in putting money in the hands of people in a transparent manner, but also ensured that there are no hiccups in implementing programmes such as Nadu-Nedu in health and education,” he said.

Taking strong exception to a misinformation campaign by the Opposition with regard to State finances and borrowings, Krishna clarified that like any other State or country, Andhra Pradesh too had borrowed, but within limits and its debt during the two financial years was lower than that of the Centre. As on March 31, 2021, the Centre’s debt growth was 37.24 percent and debt CAGR was 17.15 percent, while the State government’s debt growth was 32.84 percent and the debt CAGR was 15.26 percent, he said.

Cyclical slowdown

Elaborating further, he said the entire country was in the grip of cyclical slowdown in 2019-20 and the growth of Union tax revenue for that fiscal was the lowest in the last two decades. It was an unprecedented 3.38 percent. In the subsequent financial year, the entire world was in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic, the worst catastrophe ever. Krishna said for this very reason, not only India, but governments across the globe had to depend on heavy borrowing.

The Special Secretary said the State was also impacted by the cyclical slowdown in 2019- 20. Against the expected Rs 34,833 crore as its share in Central taxes, it had received only Rs 28,242 crore and it also witnessed a fall in its own revenues. In 2020-21, Covid-19 had the most damaging impact on the finances. “The State had lost Rs 7,780 crore in its share in Central taxes, Rs 7,000 crore on account of own revenues and moreover, it had to incur Covidrelated expenditure to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore. The loss on account of total economic impact would be much more,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
slowdow Covid- 19 pandemic YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Krishna Duvvuri
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp