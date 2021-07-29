Draw of lots for middle-income group plot allotment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to allot middle income group (MIG/Jagananna Smart Town) plots to applicants, who meet the eligibility criteria, by draw of lots. A state-level committee, constituted on Wednesday, will fix the prices of plots that will be in three categories – 150 sq yards, 200 sq yards and 240 sq yards, following which interested middle income groups can file applications online or through ward secretariats.

The revenue department has also issued another order prior to giving the detailed guidelines, declaring the development of ‘well-planned MIG’ layouts a public purpose. This will enable the government take lands, which are to be acquired if at all, under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 as amended by the Act 22 of 2018.

According to GO 76 issued by Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, the district administrations and urban local bodies concerned will identify the lands, giving priority to government lands, which have ‘immediate saleability’. The distance of the identified lands shall be 5 km from the ULB boundary.

However, immediately saleable land may be proposed even if they are beyond the 5 km distance-norm with suitable justification. One family will be eligible for only one plot and the applicant needs to be over 18 years of age and a resident of AP with an annual income of up to `18 lakh (as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana norms).The committee will fix the prices of plots based on the proposals sent by the development authorities concerned after considering the layout development cost.

Make full payment in one month, get 5% rebate

Following this, the respective ULBs will issue a public notice inviting applications. “The applicant shall apply for allotment of plot online in the website developed by the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for MIG layouts/Jagananna Smart Townships directly or through ward secretariats. Allotment of plot to the applicant who meets the required eligibility criteria, will be done by draw of lots,” the GO said.

Applicants will have to pay 10 per cent of the sale price of the plot at the time of submitting the application and the remaining in installments within 12 months from the time of agreement (if allotted) or registration, whichever is earlier.

A 5 per cent rebate has also been announced for those who make 100 per cent payment within one month from the date of concluding agreement. The officials will identify agencies for the development of layouts, which is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of agreement. The registration cost shall be borne by the allottee.

