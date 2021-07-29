STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks SEC posting papers from Governor’s secretary 

The High Court on Wednesday asked the secretary to the Governor to place before it the records pertaining to the appointment of Neelam Sawhney as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court on Wednesday asked the secretary to the Governor to place before it the records pertaining to the appointment of Neelam Sawhney as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). Hearing a petition filed by an advocate from Vizianagaram, R Maheswara Rao, challenging the appointment of Neelam Sawhney as the SEC, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, arguing on behalf of secretary to the Governor, said after considering the names of several senior officials, Neelam Sawhney was appointed considering her experience in administration. Mohan Reddy said prior to her appointment, Neelam Sawhney served as advisor to the Chief Minister but she resigned and was not holding any post in the government at the time of her appointment as the SEC. The court asked the secretary to the Governor to place before it the records pertaining to the appointment of the SEC and posted the matter for hearing to August 2.

A division bench of the AP  High Court on Wednesday said it would take up hearing the petition filed by the State Election Commission challenging the single judge bench orders to issue a fresh notification for conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs from the stage they were halted earlier, on August 4. 
The division bench had stayed the orders of the single judge and asked the SEC not to count the votes and announce the results of the elections and posted the matter to July 27. 

