STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP-YSRC clash: Devineni Uma remanded to 14-day judicial custody

The magistrate instructed police to shift them to Rajahmundry Central Jail with high security. 

Published: 29th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Devineni Umamaheshwarao was arrested on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with a case filed against him over the clash that took place at Gaddamangu village during his visit to the village to inspect alleged illegal mining. Hanuman Junction police presented Uma and his car driver Prasad and Telugu Yuvatha leader Leela Prasad before the magistrate through video conference. 

The magistrate instructed police to shift them to Rajahmundry Central Jail with high security. 
Following the violence erupted between TDP and YSRC workers at Gaddamanugu on Tuesday, police filed case against Uma and 17 others under Sections 188, 147, 148, 341, 323, 324, 120b, 109, 307, 427, 506, 353, 332 r/w 149 of IPC, section 3 of Epidemic and Diseases Act (EDA) and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) of SC/ST POA act. 

Uma and his party leaders made a surprise inspection in the reserve forest area in Gaddamanugu on Tuesday alleging that YSRC leaders backed by Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad were indulging  in illegal gravel mining. While he was returning from the village around 9 pm, YSRC party supporters pelted stones at his car accusing him of spreading  false allegations against the MLA and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This led to a clash between TDP and YSRC workers.  

Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said that around 1,000 people from both the parties reached the spot and started attacking each other with sickles, and pelted stones. In less than 20 minutes, TDP leaders reached the spot and attacked a Dalit leader and damaged his property. Siddharth Kaushal said police had collected video evidence of the TDP cadres provoking and clashing with the YSRC supporters at the spot. 

On Wednesday, tension prevailed in Nandiwada village when Uma was shifted to Nandiwada police station. First, Uma was taken to Peddparupadu police station and later shifted to Nandiwada police station. For staging a protest in front of the police station, police arrested Penamalur former MLA Bode Prasad and TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhiram and released them later. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused the AP Police of registering a false case against Uma under  the directions of “de facto home minister” and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Ramaiah said Uma did not open the doors of his vehicle, which he said, saved his life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devineni Umamaheswara Rao TDP
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp