STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telephone exchange racket busted, 6 held

 The illegal operators allegedly used the mobile numbers to convert international VoIP calls to local ones, evading the network of long-distance operators. 

Published: 29th July 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telephone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Alipiri police have arrested a six-member gang for allegedly operating an illegal telephone exchange racket, and converted  international calls into local ones. Following the complaint filed by Department of Telecommunications director (security) GV Manoj Kumar on an illegal telecom set-up working in Tirupati, the police, led by CI B Devendra Kumar, raided a place near Leelamahal Centre and took six persons into custody. Besides SIM boxes, they also seized VoIP machines. 

According to the complaint, security vertical of Department of Telecom (AP), Vijayawada, which deals with curbing illegal activities/control over clandestine operation of telecom networks, had received inputs from their sources that certain SIMs are suspected to be used in SIM boxes to illegally convert international VoIP calls into local calls. 

He furnished five mobile numbers that are used for this illegal activity, in his complaint. Manoj Kumar said that they have observed the suspected mobile numbers working from the mobile towers located at Leelamahal Centre in Tirupati. The illegal operators allegedly used the mobile numbers to convert international VoIP calls to local ones, evading the network of long-distance operators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Telecommunications director (security) telephone exchange racket
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp